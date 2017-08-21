Giant Food Kicks Off 13th Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program

By Natalie Taylor

Giant Food of Landover, Md. has launched a new fundraising program designed to support pediatric cancer research during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The company has set a goal of raising $2 million throughout the course of the eight week program, running from Aug. 18 through Oct. 12, from the sales of $5 coupon books valued at $45. All donated funds will go directly to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children's Cancer Foundation Inc.

"Since 2005, Giant has raised $17.2 million for pediatric cancer research. This year, the Giant family looks forward to supporting the inspiring work of these two local organizations as we challenge ourselves to raise another $2 million," says Gordon Reid, president, Giant Food of Landover, Md. "Our teams across all 167 of our stores are excited to join together to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and care and are motivated by the extraordinary work of our partner organizations."

Three local children—Mary, Emma and Noah—who are current or former patients at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and Sinai Hospital were chosen to serve as program ambassadors. Each ambassador has faced a variety of challenges, but the treatments they received have significantly improved their prospects for a healthy and happy childhood.

Mary is a thirteen-year-old with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. A resident of Finksburg, Md., Mary enjoys singing, filming and posting YouTube videos, and spending time with her sisters and cats. Mary is also an avid collector of many things including Barbie dolls and Shopkins.

Eight-year-old Emma from Westminster, Md., was diagnosed before the age of one with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Today, cancer-free, Emma is a lover of lacrosse and field hockey. Emma also is currently taking ballet. She loves Disney and spending time with her family.

Noah, an eight-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, is a gifted drummer and has even played in front of a crowd of more than 17,000 people. Hailing from Baltimore, Md., Noah's favorite food is tacos. He also loves running, football, watching movies and playing with LEGO blocks.

"This fundraising program is one of the most significant forms of support we receive annually, helping foster critical research and treatment in a patient- and family-centered care environment," says Dr. Donald Small, director of pediatric oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.