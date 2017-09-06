BJ's Wholesale Club Launches Two Private Label Websites

By Richard Turcsik

.

BJ's Wholesale Club has launched two websites dedicated to showcasing the value, quality and assortment of its two exclusive brands, Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms. According to company officials, this is the first time the membership club has created dedicated ecommerce sites for its exclusive brands.

"Our exclusive brands offer members exceptional value on a wide range of items, from fresh produce to paper goods to baby supplies," says Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer for BJ's Wholesale Club, based in Westborough, Mass. "The new websites allow BJ's to tell the story of these brands, educating members on the quality and assortment while allowing them to research the products and shop."

BJ's Wholesale Club is the first wholesale club to offer websites dedicated to its exclusive brands to better inform members about the selection, quality and value of the products.

The sites will showcase a broad assortment of both brands, tell the stories behind the products and create a shoppable, dedicated experience for both brands. Members will also be able to access PICK UP & PAY to reserve select non-perishable products online and pick up in-cue in as little as two hours.

"We are thrilled to highlight the quality and value of BJ's exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkely Jensen brands with the launch of these two websites," says Scott Williams, VP, own brands and quality. "Our Wellsely Farms and Berkley Jensen products are all backed by BJ's 100-percent Money Back Guarantee, so our members can get everything they need without compromising on quality or value."

BJ's is making significant updates to deliver an integrated omnichannel experience. The company expects to announce additional enhancements to its digital offerings, from increased use of technology in its clubs to a new mobile app.

BJ's operates 215 membership clubs and 132 BJ's Gas locations in 16 Eastern states.