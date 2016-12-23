Zoup! Adds Bone Broths to its Lineup

By Lindsey Wojcik

Zoup! has added Bone Broth to its product lineup. The broths come in two varieties: Chicken and Beef. The hormone- and antibiotic-free broth contains 4-grams of protein per cup. They have 10 calories per cup and are sugar free. The shelf life is 18 months.

Available at grocers and online, the super-premium broths enhance family-favorite recipes and are the first cooking broths good enough to drink, say company officials.

Zoup! Good, Really Good Broth also offers broth in Chicken, Low-Sodium Chicken and Veggie flavors. All Zoup! broths are all natural, and do not contain artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They are gluten-free and non-GMO. They are also fat free, cholesterol free, and low in calories.