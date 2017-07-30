Edit ModuleShow Tags
Novak Construction Celebrates First Aldi Store

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Mayor John Noak of Romeoville, Ill., and Novak Construction’s project team attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to commemorate the 2,060-square-foot expansion and remodel of the Aldi store located at 398 S. Weber Road.

The original Romeoville store was built in 2009, and the remodel represents this popular grocer's bid to become one of the largest chains in the U.S. The new look features a more modern design, open ceilings, a larger floor plan, additional refrigeration space and a reconfigured checkout area. Construction also incorporated environmentally-friendly building materials.

"Novak is excited to be a part of Aldi's growth and reinvestment in the community," said Steve Bykowski, project director. "This remodel work represents the commitment to enhancing their customers' experience.  We are honored to be a part of this new partnership."

Novak's grocery division is one of the company's most active in its overall construction portfolio, according to company officials.

In addition to Bykowski, ceremony attendees included Novak colleagues Greg Terwilliger, vice president of business development; Karen Rugh, senior project manager; Trevor Stoltz, project manager; and Michael Lestina, project superintendent. 

