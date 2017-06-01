SpartanNash Foundation Raises $281,000 to Support Special Olympics

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Together with its store guests and company associates, the SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign to support Special Olympics raised $281,000 on behalf of Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In addition to nearly $9.1 million in financial support since 1985, SpartanNash associates and their families have also volunteered thousands of hours helping at the State Summer Games.

SpartanNash has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games for 33 years. The company has also supported Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.

In Michigan, SpartanNash associates also prepare and feed hundreds of volunteers throughout the State Summer Games. SpartanNash donates all of the food for the volunteers and prints the State Summer Games programs and handbooks as well.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Between May 3 and 14, the SpartanNash Foundation hosted the companywide scan campaign in SpartanNash-owned stores, inviting store guests to donate $1, $5 or $10. One hundred percent of dollars raised go directly to Special Olympics affiliates in nine states.

“SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation are deeply committed to supporting Special Olympics throughout the many states we serve,” says Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Through our retail scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with Special Olympics affiliates, and, in partnership with our store guests and associates, we are thrilled to be able to donate $281,000 to benefit Special Olympics athletes and competitions in the communities we serve. We are most grateful to all who joined forces with the SpartanNash Foundation to support this worthy cause.”

Check presentations to the nine Special Olympics affiliates will take place in the coming weeks, hosted by the local SpartanNash stores that raised the most money on behalf of their state partner. The state-by-state breakdown includes:

· $165,000 for Special Olympics Michigan, raised by 87 Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Markets, Valu Land and VG’s stores in Michigan.

· $33,000 for Special Olympics North Dakota, raised by 12 Family Fare Supermarkets and Dan’s Supermarket stores in North Dakota.

· $30,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota, raised by 10 Family Fare Supermarkets, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market and SunMart stores in Minnesota.

· $28,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska, raised by 26 Family Fare Supermarkets, Family Fresh Market, No Frills, SunMart and Supermercado Nuestra Familia stores in Nebraska.

· $10,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin, raised by five Family Fresh Market and Econofoods stores in Wisconsin.

· $7,500 for Special Olympics South Dakota, raised by five Prairie Market and Family Thrift Center stores in South Dakota.

· $4,000 for Special Olympics Ohio, raised by three Germantown Fresh Market, Dillonvale IGA and Pick’n Save stores in Ohio.

· $2,500 for Special Olympics Iowa, raised by two Family Fare Supermarkets and No Frills stores in Iowa.

· $1,000 for Special Olympics Colorado, raised by the SunMart in Colorado.