10 Ways the Amazon-Whole Foods Deal Will Change Retailing

By Natalie Taylor

Amazon’s pending acquisition of Whole Foods is arguably the biggest news in retail in a generation, or since digital retail became a serious threat to the brick-and-mortar sale of goods and services. And a lot of questions are outstanding, likely to be answered only over time. How will Whole Foods weigh into Amazon’s efforts to deliver the “last mile?” How will union contracts translate across platforms? What are the implications for other channels?

The editors at Winsight Media—including experts at CSP, Convenience Store Products, Grocery Headquarters and Restaurant Business—have braved the uncertainty of this new retail reality to examine how the Amazon-Whole Foods deal could affect grocery, convenience, foodservice and more.

HERE are their insights.