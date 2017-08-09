2018 NGA Show to Feature SNAC International as Pavilion Partner

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The National Grocers Association revealed SNAC International, the trade association representing the snack industry, will be a pavilion partner for the first time at the 2018 NGA Show, held Feb. 11-14 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

SNAC International will showcase a 600 square foot pavilion on the EXPO floor featuring manufacturers of a wide variety of snacks, including classic snack products as well as better-for-you options.

“With snacking now accounting for half of all eating occasions, we’re excited to provide the unique opportunity for independent retailers to explore a diverse set of exhibitors in this growing segment of the food industry,” said Peter J. Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “The pavilion promises to help attendees stay ahead of the consumer trend curve by bringing new and exciting snack products to their store shelf.”

Products include potato chips, tortilla chips, puffed snacks, pretzels and popcorn to meat and fruit snacks, snack nuts and crackers. Ingredients range from traditional potato and corn-based snacks to those made with pulses (chick peas, lentils), vegetables and ancient grains.

“With the snack category rapidly evolving, SNAC International members are seeking new opportunities to showcase their products in front of prospective consumers. The NGA Show is a perfect opportunity for our members, many of whom are smaller businesses, to share information about their products with members of the dynamic independent grocery sector,” said Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO, SNAC International. “We are thrilled to offer the opportunity for our member companies to scale their presence by uniting under the Snack Pavilion at the NGA Show.”