ALDI Doubles Down on Celebrating Active, Healthy Lifestyles for Kids

By Craig Levitt

This week, ALDI joins thousands across the country celebrating Every Kid Healthy Week by supporting kids and families who live active, healthy lives. By funding national organizations that share the passion for supporting communities, the company continues its focus on advocating for healthy living in school and at home. This year, ALDI nearly doubled its commitment to kids' health and wellness programs, totaling more than $2 million in partnerships, grants and education resources.

"Access to nutritious food and physical fitness should be available to kids everywhere, and we're thrilled to make this a reality in the communities where we live and play," said ALDI Spokeswoman Liz Ruggles. "Together with all of our partners, we're helping to ensure that kids and families have the resources, programming and better-for-you food options that can lead to healthier lives."

For ALDI, being a smarter grocer means more than just providing high-quality products at low prices; it means helping to build strong communities and contributing to a better world. This year, the company is investing in partnerships that reach kids at all stages of their day, including:

Supporting Healthy School Programming: ALDI builds on a long-standing partnership with Action for Healthy Kids, funding $650,000 in Parents for Healthy Kids grants, which provides resources and technical support to 25 schools this school year and 150 schools in the 2017-2018 school year, expanding student access to in-school physical activity and nutrition programs.

Helping Every Kid Be Healthy: As part of its partnership with Action for Healthy Kids, ALDI is a national sponsor of Every Kid Healthy Week, held April 24-28 this year, which celebrates school health and wellness accomplishments and helps students make the link between nutrition, physical activity and learning.

Empowering Parents at Home and School: ALDI has teamed up with Action for Healthy Kids and National PTA to support the development of a new online community, Parents for Healthy Kids, which will offer parents resources to positively impact school health and make healthy living easy at home. This new website is set to launch later this summer. ALDI is also a Proud National Sponsor of National PTA, helping to power the association's programs and initiatives to make a difference for the health and well-being of every child through family and community involvement.

Supporting Kids During Critical After-School Hours: Working with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Southern California, ALDI has given $100,000 to 36 local Clubs, promoting healthy lifestyles for Club members who attend after-school and summer programs.

But it doesn't stop there. ALDI is also launching its own online grant application program, ALDI Smart Kids. It will give local organizations the opportunity to request grants or gift cards that support youth programs focusing on education, physical activity, nutrition, social skills and the arts.

As part of its overall commitment to well-being, ALDI continues to focus on offering more product options that customers can feel good about. This includes an expanded selection of fresh and organic produce, rolling out Healthier Checklanes that offer smarter options at checkout, and continuing to grow its product lines to offer better-for-you options for families to enjoy, including more gluten-free options and a range of products free of additives, antibiotics and added hormones.

In the coming years, ALDI plans to continue to grow its commitment to kids and families as part of its Corporate Responsibility programming.