ALDI Partners with Instacart

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ALDI is partnering with Instacart, the technology-driven, nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service. The pilot program from ALDI will give people even more access to high-quality groceries at low prices, ALDI officials say.

The new partnership allows customers to conveniently complete their grocery shopping by ordering ALDI products for delivery in as little as one hour. Starting later this month, ALDI will launch the service in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, with potential for future expansion.

"Our partnership with Instacart is another example of ALDI expanding our commitment to customer convenience and value," said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. "We know customers are looking for new ways to save time and money. Instacart provides easy access to our low prices at the click of a button."

The Instacart experience is as easy to shop as an ALDI store. Customers fill their virtual carts by visiting instacart.com or downloading the Instacart App. At checkout, customers can choose a delivery window that works best with their schedule, anywhere from an hour or up to a week later. Instacart's personal shoppers do the rest.

"From their unique assortment of goods to their low price commitment and high standards, the ALDI and Instacart partnership aligns on delivering excellent value and convenience to consumers," said Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer, Instacart. "There's a clear demand for quality grocery delivery, and ALDI and Instacart are working together to meet it."

To celebrate the partnership, ALDI and Instacart are offering customers $20 off their first Instacart order with code ALDIDELIVERY until Sept. 30.