ALDI Unveils $1.6 Billion Nationwide Store Remodel Plan

By Craig Levitt

With more people shopping its grocery stores than ever before, ALDI announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores, with an extensive plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 US stores by 2020.

The new ALDI store look delivers on its customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections. In the last few years, ALDI has added a number of new product lines that have quickly become customer favorites, including the liveGfree brand of gluten-free foods, SimplyNature products featuring many organic items and a full line of premium baby items under the Little Journey brand. Remodeled stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials—such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in ALDI customers,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat, and bakery items. We’ve also made a number of improvements to our products - such as removing added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our ALDI exclusive brand foods. But one thing that hasn’t changed is that our customers still save money on the groceries they buy the most.”

More shoppers than ever are making ALDI their grocery destination. Today, ALDI serves more than 40 million customers each month, which is a nearly 60 percent increase since 2013. Customer feedback shows they’re thrilled about the enhancements ALDI has made to its premium-quality products and the additions to its everyday lineup.

“ALDI customers know we stand out from our competitors for a reason: we offer high-quality, affordable food that they can feel good about serving their families,” added Hart. “Our unmatched combination of exceptional quality and everyday low prices is why we’re one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S., currently operating in 35 states.”

ALDI offers customers the very best of their weekly must-haves, such as fresh produce, organic foods, fresh dairy and bakery items, gluten-free foods, USDA Choice beef and household products, while saving them up to 50 percent on their grocery bill. Its simple approach to retailing means ALDI customers only pay for freshness and quality without the hidden costs that other grocery retailers are known for. This approach, coupled with the ALDI exclusive brands that comprise 90 percent of the products, allows customers to save money on premium-quality groceries.

Coast-to-Coast Expansion

ALDI is embarking on this significant remodel program while continuing to implement an accelerated growth plan to open 650 new stores across the U.S. By the end of 2018, ALDI expects to operate nearly 2,000 stores, bringing the ALDI difference to more than 45 million customers each month. As previously announced, ALDI will invest more than $3 billion to pay for land, facilities and equipment to open these new stores.

As part of its aggressive expansion, ALDI launched its first stores in Southern California, opening 34 stores since March 2016. Today, ALDI reaches customers in more than two-thirds of the country and its footprint continues to grow in both new and existing markets.

“On behalf of the more than 24,000 ALDI employees across the country, we look forward to bringing the ALDI difference to new markets, but we’re just as excited to share a new store experience with our longtime ALDI customers,” said Hart. “We’ve grown so consistently year over year because our loyal customers love to share with their friends and family that shopping at ALDI can save time and money without sacrificing quality. We’re thrilled to provide ALDI fans an even better, more welcoming store in which to shop.”