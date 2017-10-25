Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Acme Impairment Charge Deepens Albertsons’ Q2 Loss

By GHQ staff

Published:

Store traffic was down by 4% at Albertsons Cos. during the second quarter, while low inflation, increased price investments and an impairment charge in its Acme division contributed to a $355.2 million quarterly loss, the company said.

Identical-store sales, excluding fuel, were down by 1.8% compared to the same period last year, as Albertsons was able to partially offset the traffic decline with an average ticket increase of 2.2%. Net sales dipped slightly to $13.8 billion in the quarter primarily due to a net gain in stores. The Boise, Idaho-based company also said it improved private brand penetration, expanded its ecommerce and digital efforts including the acquisition of meal-kit company Plated, and completed IT system conversions of 82 Albertsons stores during the quarter, which ended Sept. 7.

Albertsons took an impairment charge of $142.3 million during the quarter, reflecting lower expectations for growth in revenue and earnings at acquired A&P stores now operating under the Acme banner. Albertsons acquired 76 former A&P stores in a bankruptcy auction nearly two years ago. The charge deepened Albertsons loss from $238.1 million in last year’s second quarter.

Gross profit as a percent of sales dipped by 20 basis points to 27% during the quarter as a result of “selectively lowering prices,” along with a slight increase in shrink. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Simply Potatoes Introduces Steamables

New “Ou Kitniyot” Certification Symbol for Passover

Talking Shop with... Mike Steele

Smithfield Donation Celebrates Farm Fresh Grand Reopening

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

HowGood Expands Partnership With Giant Food

Kroger Reveals Strategic Reset; Eyes Spinoff of C-Stores

Giant Food Offers Flu Vaccinations in Pharmacies

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags