Acosta to Acquire ActionLink

By Natalie Taylor

Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, has announced the acquisition of ActionLink, which provides the nation’s leading retailers with strategic marketing and sales solutions with an expertise in consumer electronics. As part of the agreement, ActionLink will function as an operating division of Acosta.

Acosta’s size and scalability will allow ActionLink to strengthen its value proposition and competitive position in the market as it continues to deliver a differentiated client and customer experience, while providing Acosta with a unique opportunity to grow its presence in the consumer electronics space and expand the company’s digital and electronics capabilities. As a result of the acquisition, Acosta will have the opportunity to offer clients and customers higher-level merchandising capabilities; advanced technical display installation experience, troubleshooting and reporting; training abilities; and greater assisted selling expertise. At the same time, ActionLink will now have the opportunity to serve its clients on a much larger scale, opening up the door to grow its current and prospective business.

“This acquisition marks another step forward as we expand Acosta’s footprint and expertise,” said Paul Wood, executive vice president, Acosta. “Over the past 20 years, ActionLink has established itself as a leading partner for top consumer electronics brands and retailers, offering innovative solutions to drive sales for some of the biggest names in the industry. The strong synergies between the two companies make Acosta and ActionLink natural complements for one another, and we are excited to bring our combined expertise to our clients and customers.”

Since 1996, ActionLink has helped its clients ensure staff, store and customer readiness through proven processes and technologies, including execution intelligence, a technical call center, logistics and warehouse operations, and Display Lifecycle Management. The company has offices in Akron, Ohio and Las Vegas and employs more than 2,000 people.

“ActionLink has been committed to providing our clients with remarkable experiences through innovative ideas, strategic foresight and exceptional services. However, as our clients’ needs grow, we need to have the ability to grow with them, and Acosta provides us with that opportunity,” said Del Tanner, chief operating officer, ActionLink. “The support and resources that Acosta offers as the leader in the CPG industry, coupled with our unique expertise and capabilities, allow us to continue, together, to deliver a remarkable experience for all of our clients and customers across the CPG and consumer electronics channels.”