Advantage Solutions and Daymon Worldwide Reveal Partnership

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Business solutions providers Advantage Solutions and Daymon Worldwide are joining forces to create the only global solutions company with both brand-centric and retailer-centric services.

Advantage will provide a suite of technology-enabled services that includes headquarter sales representation, business intelligence, merchandising and marketing solutions while Daymon will contribute a global service portfolio that includes strategy and insights, sourcing, packaging and branding design, in-store retail execution, and consumer experience marketing, the companies said.

As part of the agreement, the current equity investors in Daymon will become part owners of the holding company for Advantage and appoint members to its board of directors. Daymon will continue to operate as a separate legal entity headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

“Today’s evolving, omni-channel landscape requires new, innovative solutions and together, Advantage and Daymon will provide the furthest reach, deepest insights, and broadest services – a collaborative effort that far exceeds what the organizations could achieve individually,” Tanya Domier, CEO of Advantage (pictured above), said in a statement. “Combining Advantage’s strengths in brand-centric sales, marketing, and technology solutions with Daymon’s strengths in retailer-centric solutions creates the strongest provider of manufacturer and retail services in the industry. The separation between brand-centric and retailer-centric businesses will enable each to focus on its core competencies while leveraging back-office scale.”

The combined companies will operate in over 45 countries including multiple joint ventures. Having associates in markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia with intimate global and cultural-specific knowledge uniquely enables Advantage and Daymon to partner with manufacturers and retailers all around the world, company officials say.

“Associates at Advantage and Daymon are aligned in their unstoppable drive to ensure that the return on investment for our business partners is greater than ever and that cash registers ring louder and more often,” says Jim Holbrook, Daymon CEO. “We all look forward to serving clients and customers with the best possible solutions to help drive their businesses – that is our commitment.”