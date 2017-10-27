Ahold Delhaize Chief eCommerce Officer Departing

By GHQ Staff

Ahold Delhaize said that Hanneke Faber, the company’s chief ecommerce and innovation officer, has decided to leave the company at the end of December to pursue another career opportunity, and that a search for her successor was underway.

"I want to thank Hanneke for her valuable contribution to Ahold Delhaize and her energy and inspiration in defining and executing our digital and omni-channel growth strategy since 2013,” Dick Boer, Ahold Delhaize CEO, said in a statement, adding that the division is on track to surpass worldwide ecommerce sales of 3 billion Euros (about $3.5 billion U.S.) this year and 5 billion Euros ($5.8 billion U.S.) by 2020.

Ahold’s ecommerce business includes its Peapod subsidiary in the U.S. and the bol.com and albert.nl sites in Europe.

"In the past years we have made good progress in making the local customer experience seamless anywhere, anytime across our brands by combining thriving networks of brick-and-mortar stores and strong online businesses," Boer added.

Ahold said Hanneke's successor will take on a new role of chief digital officer and will be responsible for driving digital transformation and innovation, including loyalty data analytics and personalization, key elements of Ahold’s “Better Together” strategy.