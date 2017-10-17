Ahold Delhaize Taps IRI for Analytics

By Natalie Taylor

Ahold Delhaize Licensing has entered into a long-term agreement for IRI to serve as the primary partner and analytics platform of record for Ahold USA and Delhaize America brands, including Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Giant/Martin’s and Hannaford.

IRI will leverage its technology platform, IRI Liquid Data, to provide integrated point-of-sale (POS), frequent shopper program (FSP) and supply chain data for Delhaize America, and POS and supply chain data for Ahold USA. The platform will also offer:

Simplified access to consumer insights and analytics.

Improved targeting capabilities to reach customers.

Increased effectiveness of marketing to campaigns to drive improved ROI.

“This is a transformational alliance that will give the Brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America a more comprehensive understanding of their businesses, improve collaboration with suppliers and provide a holistic view of the customer,” says JJ Fleeman, chief strategy and development officer for Delhaize America.

Together, the Brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America represent the largest grocery retailer group on the East Coast, adds Andrew Appel, president and chief executive officer of IRI. “This partnership will arm their key supplier decision-makers with access to innovative and business-critical shopper and market insights, translating into better category management, a better experience for customers and better returns for the Brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America.”

IRI will also tap its Unify visualization capabilities, which provide a more personalized view of data on an interactive dashboard with advanced rendering, display and analytics features. Brand teams and users will be able to easily access insights and integrate multiple, disparate data sources, to quickly get to real-time, actionable insights, according to company officials.

The brands will begin the transition in early 2018.