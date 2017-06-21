Ahold USA Appoints Nick Bertram to President of GIANT/MARTIN’S

By Natalie Taylor

Nick Bertram, senior vice president of merchandising at Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold USA, will be appointed president of GIANT/MARTIN'S in January 2018. Bertram will succeed Tom Lenkevich, who has served as the division’s president since 2014 and who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I am confident that Nick’s experience and knowledge will make his transition into the president’s role a smooth one,” says Kevin Holt, chief operating officer, Ahold USA. “Nick has been a key architect of our commercial strategy and a leader in the ongoing work to create brand-centric organizations that puts the customer at the center of all we do.”

Bertram has more than 20 years of retail experience, including several years at Ahold USA, which he joined in 2013. Prior to Ahold USA, Bertram oversaw store operations for Jewel-Osco across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. In addition, Bertram previously served as senior vice president for Supervalu and held other store operations positions of progressing responsibility with Walmart in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“I want to thank Tom for his leadership over the past few years at GIANT/MARTIN’S and wish him well on his retirement,” adds Holt. “Tom helped to raise the bar on the importance of both customer service and associate engagement.”