Ahold USA Colors Halloween Teal with Allergy-Free Options

Ahold USA's regional East Coast banner stores are coloring their aisles teal this Halloween season to raise awareness of food allergies while ensuring safe choices for all trick-or-treaters.

As the exclusive grocery partner of the Food Allergy Research & Education’s (FARE) Teal Pumpkin Project, Stop & Shop, Giant Food and Giant/Martin’s shoppers will find special Teal Pumpkin Project sections at all participating store locations. In addition to allergy friendly treats, related products also include non-food treats like glow sticks, as well as teal pumpkin baskets, which can placed in front of homes to indicate their support of allergy-free trick-or-treaters.

"Today, one in 13 children in the U.S. has a food allergy, so offering a resource like this is important to Ahold USA and our brands as we strive to be a trusted resource in the communities we serve," says Don Sussman, EVP of Merchandising at Ahold USA. "By partnering with FARE and the Teal Pumpkin Project, we're making it easy for shoppers to buy allergy-aware items for their homes this Halloween season and ensure everyone can have a safe Halloween."

"Launching the Teal Pumpkin Program was a way for us to make sure all children feel included during Halloween," said Lois A. Witkop, Chief Advancement Officer at FARE. "It really puts parents' minds at ease when they see the teal pumpkins around their neighborhood. We're so pleased to partner with Ahold USA and its brands, which recognize the importance of inclusion during Halloween, which can be challenging for so many families."

The Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold USA’s four sister banner divisions – Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle – collectively operate approximately 780 supermarkets with 115,000 associates in 14 states and the District of Columbia, along with Peapod, a leading e-commerce grocery shopping/delivery service.