Ahold USA Joining Healthy Savings Retail Network

Members will see weekly savings on better-for-you foods across retailer's regional banners

By Richard Turcsik

Courtesy Ahold USA

Next month, Ahold USA and its family of stores will become members of the Healthy Savings network, a healthy lifestyle program focused on improving diets.

Ahold USA is implementing the program throughout its family of regional banners, consisting of Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and Giant/Martin’s. As a result, the Healthy Savings program will be offered in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“We know many healthy eating choices begin at the supermarket, and Ahold USA brands are known for offering a wide variety of healthy choices and resources like in-store nutritionists and pharmacists to customers,” says Marissa Nelson, SVP of responsible retailing and healthy living at Ahold USA’s Quincy, Mass., division. “Partnering with the Healthy Savings program provides meaningful incentives that give loyal shoppers another reason to look to our retail brand stores for better-for-you options at a real value.”

Healthy Savings programs are sponsored by health plans, government agencies, employers and non-profit organizations. According to Healthy Savings officials, these sponsors provide their members with access to savings of over $50 each week on fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as better-for-you staples, such as milk, eggs, lean meats, whole grain breads, cereals, juices and beans. Over 200 consumer brands with qualifying foods are promoted as part of the Healthy Savings program. Consumers shop for promoted items at the participating stores, scan a barcode at checkout and save instantly.

Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer of Solutran, the parent company of Minneapolis-based Healthy Savings, says, “Working with partners like Ahold USA and its brands, we’re giving more Americans the ability to make the healthy choice, the easy choice.