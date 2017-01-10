Ahold USA Partners with RangeMe to Drive Small Business

By Craig Levitt

Ahold USA, parent company of Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and online grocery Peapod, has partnered with RangeMe, the online platform that streamlines new product discovery between retailers and product suppliers.

As Ahold USA continues leading the charge for supplier diversity in retail, this new technology adoption allows the company to discover and source more women-owned and minority-owned businesses with innovative and quality products for their division stores. Ahold USA and its retail divisions will leverage RangeMe to not only scale its product and supplier discovery efforts, but also to manage the company’s inbound product submissions.

“Our goal is to develop more mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with small and diverse suppliers,” said Nick Bertram, senior vice president of merchandising strategy & support, Ahold USA. “This partnership with RangeMe reinforces our commitment to accomplish this at scale while providing our division customers with amazing products at competitive costs.”

San Francisco-based RangeMe is changing the way retailers and product suppliers do business by giving buyers an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. Suppliers benefit from increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers.

“We are honored to partner with Ahold USA to scale such an important initiative in our industry,” said Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of RangeMe. “It’s refreshing to work with such a forward-thinking retailer to bring greater opportunity to our growing and diverse supplier base.”