Ahold USA Selects Revionics’ Price Optimization Platform

By Meg Major

Ahold USA has selected Revionics’ science-based, data-driven Price Suite platform to power its price optimization efforts to drive bottom-line results and better serve customers.

The Carlisle, Pa.-based Ahold USA’s retail brands, including Stop & Shop, Giant Landover and Giant/Martin’s, along with their sister Peapod division, will initially deploy Revionics’ Price Suite to focus on center store and perishables.

“Revionics will help Ahold USA brands deliver on their ‘better place to shop’ promise,” said Nick Bertram, SVP of merchandising at Ahold USA. “Our brands will leverage Revionics Price Suite to better align pricing with their customer preferences in their diverse and growing customer base while delivering powerful business impact.”

Added Marc H. Hafner, Revionics’ chairman and CEO: “Ahold USA businesses continue to deliver on their commitment to make life a little easier, healthier and more affordable for everyone, and we are proud to partner with them to make that goal a success.”

Ahold USA’s four retail brands – Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle – operate approximately 780 supermarkets with 115,000 associates in 14 states and the District of Columbia, along with Peapod, a leading e-commerce grocery shopping/delivery service.