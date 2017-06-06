Albertsons Companies Acquires MedCart Specialty Pharmacy

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Albertsons Companies has acquired MedCart Specialty Pharmacy in order to strengthen and extend its pharmacy specialty services, company officials say. MedCart Specialty Pharmacy is a URAC accredited, pharmaceutical and healthcare provider of customized specialty care services and medication management for patients and physicians addressing complex diseases.

"MedCart Specialty Pharmacy has built an exemplary operation which complements our patient centered care strategy and pharmacy services growth plan," says Mark Panzer, senior vice president, Albertsons Companies, Pharmacy Health and Wellness. "Their team has done a tremendous job establishing a service culture that focuses on the patient."

MedCart Specialty Pharmacy, privately owned since 2012, will continue to operate as it does today as a new business unit under the Albertsons Companies Pharmacy team structure. The current MedCart leadership will carry on leading their team and report directly to Dain Rusk, Group Vice President, Pharmacy Operations, Albertsons Companies.

"We're excited to join the Albertsons Companies team," says Eddie Abueida, RPh, co-founder and vice president, specialty operations, MedCart Specialty Pharmacy. "Our business principles and goals complement one another, which benefit everyone involved in the partnership - most importantly our patients."

MedCart Specialty Pharmacy provides specialty prescription services and medications from two facilities in Michigan: one specialty pharmacy operations center and one local pharmacy.

"We've worked hard to create an infrastructure that serves patients and providers with the utmost in quality specialty care services and coordination that are required for these medications," says Ed Saleh, RPh, co-founder and vice president, specialty business development, MedCart Specialty Pharmacy. "Albertsons Companies presented an excellent opportunity for us to extend our mission to more patients."