Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Encourage Customers to Get Vaccinated

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Albertsons Companies pharmacies have annual flu vaccinations in stock and are making an effort to encourage customers to review their immunization records and talk to their pharmacist about other health concerns while getting vaccinated. Customers who receive an immunization will also receive a coupon for 10 percent off a grocery purchase, where permitted by law.

"A quick trip to the store for your daily staples can also be a convenient time to chat with our pharmacists about broader health care needs," says Mark Panzer, Albertsons Companies SVP of Pharmacy Health and Wellness. "Our pharmacists can screen and protect customers against other vaccine-preventable diseases like tetanus, whooping cough, pneumonia and shingles, all while getting their flu shot."

By adding flu immunizations every year to a "to-do" list, patients can help prevent the spread of the flu virus. Other common, contagious (and often preventable) diseases like whooping cough and pneumonia are just as easy to be vaccinated for - and they can also be administered at the pharmacy, company officials say.

"We want to do all we can to keep our communities healthy, which is why our pharmacists not only provide flu vaccinations, but take the time to do comprehensive immunization assessments and educate customers on the benefits of each vaccine," said Mark. "With immunization coverage among adults being low, our pharmacists are well positioned to improve immunization rates for all adults and protect the health of the communities we serve."

All vaccines permitted per state can be administered on a "walk-in" basis with no appointment necessary and are offered at more than 1,700 Albertsons Companies pharmacies, including those in Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs stores.