Albertsons Companies Specialty Care Achieves ACHC Accreditation

By Craig Levitt

Albertsons Companies has been granted accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for its specialty care services. Albertsons Companies is the largest national food and drug chain with this accreditation and its own in-house specialty care service for pharmacy patients.

Accreditation by ACHC reflects Albertsons Companies' dedication and commitment to meeting national standards to facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. This accreditation also gives Albertsons Companies more industry adaptability, which translates to increased patient affordability and accessibility to these specialty care services.

"Our patients are our first priority. By offering specialty care services with an in-house team of clinical experts, our patients can continue to go to their local pharmacy and work with the same health professionals they know and trust to get these specialty medications," said Mark Panzer, VP, Albertsons Companies Pharmacy Health and Wellness. "We're serious about patient health, safety, and medication management, so we're proud to show that diligence with the highly regarded ACHC accreditation for our specialty care services."

Albertsons Specialty Care services provides patients prescribed specialty medications used to treat complex conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, mental health, addiction recovery, human growth hormone deficiencies, and hemophilia. Through these services, patients are provided with comprehensive, personalized care to expedite their access to medications and help them achieve optimal clinical and economic outcomes.

Albertsons Specialty Care manages this area of pharmacy with an internal team of technicians and pharmacists that work with patients, physicians, payers and the patients' local pharmacies to coordinate care, provide clinical services, overcome affordability issues and support adherence to these highly needed, yet often costly medications.

"For an organization to provide specialty care services, they need to know and adhere to a comprehensive list of unique pharmacy requirements. Albertsons Companies meets all of these, in addition to the national standards, so they can manage these intensive medications and the obligatory special handling for their patients, which is what our organization looks for when awarding an accreditation," said Tim Safley, Director DME, Pharmacy, and Sleep.