Albertsons Companies to Expanded Supermarket Tours for Diabetic Patients

By Craig Levitt

According to the CDC, an estimated 26 million people in the U.S. have diabetes and about 79 million are pre-diabetic. To address the increasing needs of these customers directly, Albertsons Companies has expanded its Eating Healthy with Diabetes food tours to help more people proactively manage their health.

From now through April 30, 2017, the Eating Healthy with Diabetes program will offer free guided store tours at 400 stores with local registered dietitians who will help customers make healthier food choices, set goals, read nutrition labels, and learn about mindful eating.

"We hope that all of our customers who are interested in taking charge of their health and wellness goals can attend the free tours," said Mark Panzer, SVP, Pharmacy Health and Wellness. "This is one more way our stores can be a solution center for our patients and customers."

The Eating Healthy with Diabetes program has grown in scope and popularity. More than ten years ago, Albertsons Companies pharmacists recognized that their diabetic patients needed more resources to accompany their medications. They teamed the company's in-house dietitians to launch the Eating Healthy with Diabetes tour, which now takes place at more than 400 in-store pharmacies, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Pavilions, Star Market, and Carrs. The updated tour includes food tastings, practical tips on meal planning, and useful nutrition tools – all free to participating customers.

The tour concludes at the pharmacy, where specially trained pharmacists discuss additional programs and assistance to manage diabetes, including free testing.