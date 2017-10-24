Albertsons Cos. Offers Apple Pay Nationwide

By Natalie Taylor

In a push to expand its convenient digital offerings, Albertsons Cos. now offers Apple Pay across all retail banners and more than 2,300 stores nationwide. The new feature provides an easy, secure and private way to make mobile payments at check stands.

Apple Pay is now available at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, Randalls and Carrs stores, and has already been available to shoppers at Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Star Market, Haggen and United Supermarkets stores.

"We are focused on meeting our customers wherever and however they like to shop," says Anuj Dhanda, EVP and CIO at Albertsons Cos. "Customers want faster, time-saving options that are stable and secure. Apple Pay satisfies that need and fits in well with our omni-channel shopping solutions."

With security and privacy a top priority, Apple Pay assigns the user a unique Device Account Number, rather than storing credit/debit card information on the device or server. That number is encrypted and securely store in the Secure Element on the user’s device, and each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Consumers will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits their credit and debit cards offer while using Apple Pay. The feature works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, as well as Apple Watch.

Albertsons Cos. is based in Boise, Idaho, and operates stores under 20 banners across 35 states and the District of Columbia.