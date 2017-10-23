Albertsons Partners with Alto US to Reduce Retail Crime

By Natalie Taylor

Albertsons Cos. has teamed up with Alto US – a technology-based solutions provider – to reduce retail crime. The company plans to implement the risk management program ALTO AllianceSM, a technology platform with comprehensive analytics that combines retailers’ data with industry-wide resources to enable retailers, law enforcement and the judicial system to facilitate prosecution of repeat offenders and organized retail crime gangs.

“Retailers have struggled to find a solution to reduce shoplifting and manage risks in stores,” says Kathleen Smith, CFI, VP of loss prevention for Albertsons Cos. “The ALTO program has designed a strategy that effectively brings law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers together, with a goal of not only reducing crime in stores, but also increasing sales and enhancing our shoppers’ experience.”

Albertsons Cos. is the first retailer to partner with Alto US as the solutions provider introduces its risk management strategy into the U.S. market. The partnership marks a major step for Alto US after serving retailers and law enforcement in Latin America and Spain for more than a decade.

“Albertsons’ loss prevention leadership has a long history of embracing innovative solutions to assist in positively impacting the store environment for their customers and associates as well as striving to reduce shrink and improve sales,” says Karl Langhorst, CPP, CFI, EVP of Alto US.

Alto has also developed an effective deterrence marketing program to communicate directly to offenders so that they and their criminal network learns that retailers using the ALTO program should be avoided. The result not only benefits the retailer by lowering losses, but also improves store safety for employees and customers while contributing to a reduction in crime in the community.