Albertsons Taps Former Microsoft, Walmart Exec Kevin Turner as Vice Chairman

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Albertsons Cos. has appointed Kevin Turner, former CEO at Microsoft, Sam's Club and Citadel Securities, as vice chairman of the Board of Managers of AB Acquisition, its direct parent, and senior advisor to the chairman and CEO, Bob Miller.

Turner brings decades of retail and technology experience to his new role with the company, including roles at Microsoft and Walmart, where he was named the youngest corporate officer in the company's history at the age of 29. Turner was also the first to ever receive the Sam M. Walton Entrepreneur of the Year award from the Walton family. His tenure at Walmart began as a cashier in 1985 and culminated in his appointment to CEO and President of SAM's Club and EVP of Walmart Stores, a position he served in from 2002 to 2005. During his time at Microsoft, from 2005 to 2016, Turner led a number of teams including Worldwide Sales and Marketing, the Retail Stores Division, Corporate Information Technology, and Operations. Key accomplishments include his leadership of the company's Cloud Services adoption as well as the sales and marketing efforts behind Office 365. Turner's leadership at Microsoft resulted in the highest customer satisfaction scores in company history and more than $90 billion in revenues for Microsoft in 2015. In July of 2016, Turner was appointed CEO of Citadel Securities, a global financial firm, and vice chairman of Citadel.

"Albertsons Companies is building out its Digital Marketing and Information Technology teams to ensure we are best positioned to capitalize on the dynamic changes occurring in our marketplace," Miller said. "The skill and experience of our operations team is unparalleled. Kevin's retail acumen, commitment to innovation and leadership skills complements our team's expertise and enhances our ability to serve our customers for many years to come."