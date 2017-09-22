Aldi Accepts Contactless Payment, Apple and Android Pay

By GHQ Staff

Aldi is now accepting Apple Pay, Android Pay and all other forms of contactless payments in all of its nearly 1,700 stores nationwide.

"We're continually innovating to provide our customers a faster, more efficient shopping experience that saves them time and money," says Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi. "Shoppers love Aldi because we build and run stores they can shop quickly. Contactless payment makes shopping at Aldi that much faster and more convenient,” Hart adds.

Shoppers can pay for groceries by tapping their contactless-enabled bank card, smartphone or other wearable device on a payment terminal.

This latest move by Aldi is another in a series of efforts the retailer is undertaking to further spur convenience and efficiencies. The Batavia, Ill.-based retailer earlier this month embarked on a pilot partnership with grocery delivery service Instacart.