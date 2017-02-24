Always, Walmart Support Girls in Sports with “50 Teams, 50 States” Program

By Craig Levitt

Always and Walmart announce the fulfillment of the “50 Teams, 50 States” program aimed at helping keep girls confident through sports participation. Always partnered with retailers to drive awareness of the benefits of keeping girls in sports, and is supporting #LikeAGirl programs at retailers across the country. As a part of the Keep Playing #LikeAGirl program, Always and Walmart have worked to identify and provide much-needed assistance to girls’ sports teams across the United States. Today, resources in the form of new equipment, uniforms, facilities upgrades and funds have been fully committed, benefiting one girls’ team in each of the fifty states.

Based on the insight from the Always #LikeAGirl—Keep Playing campaign that nearly 7 in 10 girls feel that society does not encourage them to play sports, Always and Walmart wanted to highlight and acknowledge girls’ efforts on sports teams all around the United States, focusing on the teams who need and deserve support and encouragement to keep playing #LikeAGirl most. From a powerlifting team in Mississippi, to a softball team in North Carolina, a soccer team in Pennsylvania, and a track and field team in Colorado, Always sought to recognize, support and celebrate all of the hard work these girls put in every single day to keep playing the sports they love, despite many obstacles. In addition, as part of the Always #LikeAGirl – Keep Playing movement, schools have received educational materials to help reinforce the link between sports and confidence.

“Always is continuing its mission to stop the drop in confidence girls experience at puberty by helping shed light on the important role sports can play in building confidence and encouraging girls to Keep Playing #LikeAGirl,” said Amanda Hill, Brand Director for North America Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble. “The ‘50 Teams, 50 States’ program has introduced us to amazing girls from all over the country. We’ve been inspired by their stories of perseverance, and we can’t wait to see the amazing things they’ll do now and in the future.”

“We’ve been so proud to support the Always ‘50 Teams, 50 States’ program and get to know the stories of so many deserving girls,” said Annie Walker, Vice President, Over The Counter Merchandising, Walmart U.S. “Walmart and Always are both committed to making a difference for women and girls and we’re thrilled to see this great program provide teams with the resources they need to feel encouraged and confident this season and for years to come.”

The “50 Teams, 50 States” program started with a junior high girls’ basketball team in Hulbert, Oklahoma. That entire experience was captured last summer, and has been combined with highlights from other teams around the country, in the new Always #LikeAGirl—50 Teams Across 50 States video. Hear stories straight from the girls, see teams from all types of sports, and be inspired by the impact that community support can have on girls at this critical life stage by watching the Always #LikeAGirl—50 Teams Across 50 States video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biQsNTgbbcQ.