Amazon Prime Now Expands in San Francisco Bay Area

By Craig Levitt

Amazon Prime Now customers in the San Francisco Bay Area can now shop tens of thousands of beauty supplies from Peninsula Beauty and pet products from Pet Food Express. Prime members in the East Bay from Hayward to Richmond, including Berkeley and Oakland, can now also shop fresh and healthy grocery products from Sprouts Farmers Market.

“We are proud to team up with local stores in the San Francisco Bay area to offer customers an ultra-fast delivery option on tens of thousands of grocery, beauty and pet products,” said Simoina Vasen, director of Amazon Prime Now. “Prime Now is your convenient, one-stop shop for everything from mascara to fresh berries to pet food all delivered right to your door with free two-hour delivery.”

“We are excited to leverage the fast Prime Now delivery service to offer Peninsula Beauty customers a convenient option to shop all their favorite prestige beauty brands without ever having to leave their home,” said Jerret Schaar, COO of Peninsula Beauty. “Peninsula Beauty is focused on providing more value to our customers and Prime Now enables us to make shopping at our beauty boutiques easier than ever.”

"I opened my first pet supply store in San Francisco in 1980 and after all these years we continue to provide the highest quality food and supplies for our customers' four-legged family members," said Michael Levy, Founder and President of Bay Area based Pet Food Express. "We are so excited to share our fabulous selection of healthy foods, treats, toys and more with Prime members."

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Prime Now offers tens of thousands of items from Amazon, Sousa’s Wine and Liquor, Tony’s Market & Liquor, Sprouts Farmers Market and popular local restaurants. Prime members can complete their grocery shopping from Sprouts including seasonal and organic produce, fresh meat and seafood, natural vitamins and body care products and even ice cream. Similarly, Tony’s Market & Liquor and Sousa’s Wine and Liquor delivers a wide selection of wine, beer and spirits. Prime Now customers can also shop thousands of beauty products from face masks, dry shampoo and lipsticks from Peninsula Beauty and pet food, pet beds and toys from Pet Food Express.

Prime Now is available in neighborhoods spanning Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose. With Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99 and two-hour delivery is free. Peninsula Beauty is available from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Sprouts is available from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week; and Pet Food Express is available seven days a week with varying hours by location.