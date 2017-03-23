Amazon Prime Now Introduces One-Hour Delivery to Milwaukee

By Craig Levitt

Amazon Prime Now one-hour delivery service is expanding to Milwaukee. This ultra-fast delivery service, available exclusively for Prime members, provides free two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of items from milk, eggs and ice cream to diapers, Amazon devices and more. Customers can also shop using their voice by simply asking Alexa to order from Prime Now.

“Not only does Prime Now offer customers convenient delivery of tens of thousands of items, the service is really about giving time back to Prime members to do the things they want,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now worldwide. “Sometimes you don’t have time to make it to the store or maybe you just don’t want to. Prime Now is your one-stop shop for everything from cereal to pet food to an Amazon Echo all delivered right to your door with free two-hour delivery.”

Tens of thousands of daily essentials are now available to order with Alexa through Prime Now via the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Fire tablet, and Fire TV. It’s as simple as saying, “Alexa, order [product] from Prime Now”—Alexa will recommend a product within the Prime Now catalog and once confirmed add it to the customer’s order. Alexa can also order multiple items at once, make recommendations and will automatically choose the next available 2-hour delivery window.

Through Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99 and two-hour delivery is free. Prime Now is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week in Milwaukee.