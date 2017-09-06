Amazon to Open First Fulfillment Center in New York

By Natalie Taylor

Amazon is opening a new 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y. in an effort to accelerate delivery times to its customers. The facility is Amazon’s first fulfillment center in New York state and will create more than 2,250 full-time jobs.

“This project will be the biggest single job creator in our borough’s history,” says Staten Island borough president James S. Oddo.

The Staten Island fulfillment center will feature advanced technology such as Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in picking, packing and shipping customer items, including household essentials, books and toys.

“We are excited to bring our first fulfillment center to New York and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” says Sanjay Shah, VP of customer fulfillment at Seattle-based Amazon. “The support of local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to New York, and we are grateful for the welcome we’ve received to bring thousands of new jobs with benefits starting on day one.”

Amazon operates more than 80 fulfillment centers worldwide. The State Island facility is one of 21 new fulfillment centers in the U.S. announced so far this year as the e-commerce giant expands its offerings, including grocery.

Matrix Development Group is developing the Staten Island project. An open date has not yet been announced.