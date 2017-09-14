Amazon to Open Third Fulfillment Center in Michigan

By Natalie Taylor

Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in the Charter Township of Shelby, Mich. The 1-million-square-foot facility, set to open in 2018, will create 1,000 new full-time jobs with benefits. Employees at the new fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large items like household décor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

"Michigan has been a great place to do business for Amazon and we look forward to adding a new fulfillment center to better serve our customers in the region," says Sanjay Shah, Amazon's vice president of North American operations. "The state has been a source of exceptional talent for Amazon, and we're proud to be creating great jobs with benefits for Michiganders."

The new facility marks another step toward growth as the e-commerce giant expands its offerings, including grocery. Since 2016, Amazon has announced multiple facilities in Michigan, including three fulfillment centers and one sortation center in Livonia, Romulus, Brownstown and the Charter Township of Shelby, as well as a corporate office in Detroit. The new fulfillment center will bring Amazon's workforce in the Great Lakes State to more than 3,500.

"Amazon's announcement to open another new fulfillment center in Michigan once again shows the company's commitment to our state and the great people who live here," says Gov. Rick Snyder. "As we continue to see an increasing convergence between the tech and manufacturing sectors, Amazon's continued investment here proves the value of Michigan's diverse, hard-working talent pool and reformed business climate."