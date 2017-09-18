Amazon to Open Third Oregon Fulfillment Center

By Natalie Taylor

Amazon is opening its third Oregon fulfillment center in Portland, which will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs. The company is also opening fulfillment centers in Troutdale and Salem, in addition to the existing sortation center in Hillsboro and the Prime Now hub in Portland. With the three upcoming fulfillment centers, Amazon will employ more than 3,500 full-time fulfillment associates across the state when all locations open beginning in 2018.

"We announced our second fulfillment center in late August and today it's exciting to announce our third fulfillment center in Oregon," says Sanjay Shah, Amazon's VP of North America Customer Fulfillment. "Our quick growth in the Beaver state is our drive to continue growing and innovating on behalf of customers. Fulfillment centers in the state will increase speed of delivery, expand inventory selection, and provide great Prime membership benefits. We are excited to better serve customers, and create 3,500 full-time jobs in Oregon."

Associates at the one-million-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as sports equipment, gardening tools and pet food.

"Amazon has embraced the value of our region as a great business environment, and we welcome the 1,000 quality jobs and benefits this new facility brings to Portland," says Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. "Portland's innovation and talented workforce are a perfect match for Amazon's cutting-edge approach to customer service and support."

Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners is developing the Portland fulfillment center.