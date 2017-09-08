Anheuser-Busch Reorganizes Its High End Division

By Steve Holtz, Editor in Chief, CSP Daily News

Anheuser-Busch reportedly fired hundreds of employees on Sept. 7, a majority of them in the company's High End division, which oversees the brewer's craft and upscale beers.

“Over the last few years, we have entered into a series of new partnerships, and as our business has grown, we have added more than 2,000 new employees, particularly sales team members in the field, bringing our total number of employees to over 18,000," A-B said in a statement. "As a result, our organizational structure has become overly complex in places."

Or as one sales representative told the Beer Street Journal, “Basically, they’ve bought quite a few breweries and with those purchases came a bunch of employees. They don’t have room for us anymore."

