Artificial Intelligence Designed to Bring Grocers Future Success

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Pathover, an e-commerce and logistics startup, has just released a new service that works to reduce the complexity and financial cost of online grocery shopping and delivery. Pathover's new service, called Grocery 360 (G-360), provides an end-to-end solution: G-360 builds a product catalog for a grocer, connects that catalog to customer-facing point-of-sale systems, and uses artificial intelligence to generate optimal schedules for delivering products from grocery stores to their customers.

By eliminating inefficiencies in the end-to-end delivery process, Pathover only needs to charge a flat fee of $0.99 on every order. There is no set up fee, monthly subscription fee or commissions for the grocers. As a result, grocers pay less to deliver groceries, and customers pay less to receive those items; meanwhile, grocers are insulated from the complexities of building and managing an ecommerce site, manually updating the product catalog, upfront investment in delivery fleet, and payment processing. G-360 provides a simple interface for automatically creating new ecommerce sites and integration with point-of-sale systems, but G-360 is also compatible with preexisting ecommerce frameworks. Thus, if a grocer already has an ecommerce site, then integrating with G-360's logistics (delivery) feature is easy, company officials say.

Pathover is run by a dedicated team of logistics experts who have a combined 13 years of experience in the online grocery industry. Pathover is already working with 240 grocers around the country, and expects to expand to reach 5,000 grocers by the end of the year. With G-360, even small or niche grocers can reach large online audiences, and compete for the loyalty of consumers who are rapidly shifting their purchasing activity from brick-and-mortar stores to the online realm.