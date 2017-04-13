Associated Food Stores Donates to Utah Food Bank

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Associated Food Stores and its vendor partners joined together to donate 49,689 pounds of food to Utah Food Bank following the annual AFS FoodShow. The donation will be distributed across the state to help families facing food insecurity in every community.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to help so many Utah families fight food insecurity. Our vendors are fantastic and really made this donation possible,” says Brian Duff, senior VP of supply chain at Associated Food Stores. “We appreciate Utah Food Bank and the work they do to serve our communities.”

This is the fifth year Associated Food Stores has made a large donation following FoodShow. Over the years, the wholesaler has donated more than 100,000 meals to families in need. The donation is made up of surplus products remaining after the show. This year, AFS’ donation is almost 14,000 pounds larger than 2016 and will benefit additional families, especially those with young children who struggle to have enough food during the summer months when school meal programs are on hold.