Associated Wholesale Grocers Springfield Division Partners with Produce for Kids

By Lindsey Wojcik

Produce for Kids has partnered with Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division for a year-long healthy eating-focused campaign that will raise funds for Feeding America programs to benefit families and children within the AWG Springfield footprint. The program offers shoppers healthy meal solutions, registered dietitian-approved recipes and tips.

The AWG Springfield Produce for Kids campaign, which will run through the end of 2017, is supported by 11 participating fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers. AWG Springfield shoppers are encouraged to support these brands by eating more nutritious fruits and vegetables.

“We are excited to embark on this year-long campaign with Produce for Kids in an effort that encourages our shoppers to introduce fresh fruits and vegetables to their families while supporting local families in need,” says Gary Townsley, produce operations and sales manager at AWG Springfield. “It is our mission to give our shoppers a fresh and healthy experience when they visit our produce departments and this campaign will help us build on that mission.”

In-store displays and signage, featuring the Produce for Kids and Feeding America logo, will be displayed in all 272 AWG Springfield produce departments through the end of 2017. The signage will direct shoppers to the Produce for Kids website, which features more than 300 registered dietitian-approved and family-tested recipes, meal planning tools, grocery store-specific campaign details and healthy tips from real parents. Additionally, shoppers will be encouraged to share their own healthy recipes and ideas during the campaign using the hashtag #produceforkids.

Suppliers participating in the AWG Springfield Produce for Kids campaign include: Borton Fruit, Cool Creations, Dole Salads, Growers Vegetable Express, Melissa’s Produce, Naturipe, organicgirl, Sage Fruit, Schmieding Produce, RealSweet by Shuman Produce and Sunkist Growers, Inc.

“We are excited to launch our first year-round campaign with AWG Springfield to educate families about the benefits of eating nutritious produce,” says John Shuman, president of Produce for Kids. “We are extremely proud of the $6 million we have raised thus far to support families nationwide and are looking forward to making an impact in the communities within the AWG Springfield footprint.”

In addition, Assoicated Wholesale Grocers of Oklahoma will launch a Produce for Kids campaign later this spring.