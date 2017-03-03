Avocados From Mexico Celebrates National Nutrition Month

By Natalie Taylor

In support of healthy snacking and the work of dietitians nationally, Avocados From Mexico (AFM) has partnered with other category leaders, including Kroger, Hannaford Brothers (Delhaize), Ahold, H-E-B, Meijer, Hy-Vee and ShopRite (Wakefern Food Corp.). As part of the in-store programs, Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) offer nutrition guidance to shoppers as they make purchase decisions. Beginning March 2017, AFM will send 600 retail dietitians a “What’s New in Nutrition for Avocados” toolkit to help RDNs promote the healthy benefits of avocados to consumers during National Nutrition Month.

“It’s a great time to amplify our healthy eating message to consumers while tapping in to the influence of in-store nutrition experts,” says Maggie Hall, VP of trade for AFM. “The dietitian toolkit includes everything needed to empower the in-store dietitian to engage consumers in the aisles—a tabletop display; selection, storing and ripening info; coupons; recipe cards; nutrition brochures; customer premium items and social media assets.”

In July 2016, an updated serving size allowed for new nutrient content claims and most importantly, reinforced the message that avocados are a heart-healthy choice that is naturally cholesterol-free. As of December 2016, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that fresh Hass avocados, as well as all other raw fruits and vegetables, now qualify for the “Dietary Saturated Fat and Cholesterol and Risk of Coronary Heart Disease” health claim.

“Containing good fats, avocados are nutrient-dense and naturally cholesterol-free, making this a fruit that’s worth celebrating during National Nutrition Month and beyond,” says Barbara Ruhs, MS, RDN, registered dietitian for AFM. “With so many updates in avocado nutrition throughout 2016, we have much more to celebrate as we jump into 2017.”

In addition, retail RDNs can sign up to receive a monthly e-newsletter, download nutrition educational materials and find information on seasonal promotions on AFM’s trade website. On March 15, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time, AFM will be hosting a Twitter chat in partnership with Produce for Kids to further educate shoppers on the “Put Your Best Fork Forward,” the theme for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetic Association for this years National Nutrition Month campaign.