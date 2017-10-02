BJ’s, Costco Among Retailers Opting to Close on Thanksgiving Day

By GHQ Staff

Two of the nation’s leading wholesale club store operators are among the list of the nation’s retailers who are opting to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day to enable its associates an opportunity to enjoy the holiday in the comfort of their own homes.

BJ's clubs will open their doors on Black Friday, November 24, at 7 a.m., “when members will be able to shop the largest amount of Black Friday doorbusters in BJ's history,” according the to Westborough, Mass.-based club store chain.

BJ’s, which operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas locations in 16 eastern U.S. states, will give members access to shop deals online at BJs.com as early as Thanksgiving Day. Following Black Friday, BJ's will kick-off its extended holiday hours.

"Thanksgiving gives family and friends the chance to spend time together," said Chris Baldwin, president and CEO, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're committed to letting our team members enjoy the holiday, and we'll be ready bright and early for our biggest Black Friday ever. Members who can't wait to take advantage of our Black Friday deals will be able to shop at BJs.com on Thanksgiving."

Aside from BJ’s and Costco, the complete list of retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving day can be found here BestBlackFriday.com.