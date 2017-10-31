BJ’s Launches New Mobile App

By GHQ Staff

BJ’s Wholesale Club has introduced a new mobile app allowing its shoppers to add coupons, check gas prices and track savings.

The BJ’s app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices, is the latest among several recent digital initiatives announced by the Westborough, Mass.-based membership warehouse club, including a desktop and mobile website launched in July and new websites highlighting private brands which went online last month.

Officials said the offerings will provide additional convenience to its members and the opportunity for additional savings when they shop.

“The new BJ’s mobile app and Add-to-Card coupons give members access to BJ’s unbeatable value and assortment anytime, anywhere,” Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer, said in a statement.

Members can access digital coupons and shop thousands of products within the mobile app, BJ’s said. The app can also show members the locations of its gas stations and current gas prices, their closest club and their year-to-date savings or awards depending on their membership level.

The Add-to-Card feature allows members to digitally select and save coupons directly to their BJ’s membership card within the mobile app or online. The coupons will be automatically applied during a member’s in-club checkout. The Add-to-Card gallery will feature all coupons found in “The Little Book of Big Savings” published by BJ’s, in addition to manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers’ coupons.

The company said it was encouraging members to download the app by offering an incentive: Once the app is downloaded, members who use it to locate and select their nearest BJ’s Gas location will receive 5 cents off per gallon on their next fill-up at a BJ’s Gas location.