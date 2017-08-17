BJ's Wholesale Club Donates $100K to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

By Rebekah Marcarelli

BJ's Wholesale Club donated $100,000 from the BJ's Charitable Foundation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, a Feeding America member food bank. The donation will help Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's agency partners increase their capacity to distribute perishable food across the region.

BJ's grant to Second Harvest is part of BJ's Charitable Foundation's $1 million donation to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Second Harvest is one of nine local food banks to benefit from BJ's $1 million donation, which is the foundation's largest single donation to any organization to date.

"BJ's is bringing a fresh approach to nourishing communities and helping families thrive, and we're proud to support Second Harvest," said Kirk Saville, executive director of the BJ's Charitable Foundation. "No one should have to worry about where to get their next meal, and we know that food banks face challenges in storing and distributing perishable foods. Our strategic partnership with Feeding America is focused on building capacity for fresh food at local food banks so we can work together to put an end to hunger in our communities."

With BJ's $100,000 grant, Second Harvest will purchase equipment, including freezers, refrigerators, pallet jacks, reusable grocery bags and forklift scales, to help its agency partners expand their cold storage capacity and increase the efficiency of distributing larger amounts of fresh produce. Additionally, Second Harvest and its agency partners will be able to donate and distribute significantly greater amounts of food in high need areas across Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Brevard and Volusia Counties.

Last year, Second Harvest distributed 52 million meals to partners programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women's shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition to feeding neighbors in need, Second Harvest offers a 14-week culinary training program to economically-challenged adults to place them in stable jobs and help them build a healthy financial future for their families.

"At Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, we strive to create hope and nourish lives through a powerful hunger relief network of 550 feeding partners, while multiplying the generosity of our caring community," said Dave Krepcho, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. "Because of BJ's generous donation, Second Harvest will be able to continue fighting hunger and feeding hope by distributing fresh, healthy food to Floridians in need."