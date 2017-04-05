BJ’s Wholesale Club Selects IRI as Its Provider of POS and Consumer Panel Data

By Craig Levitt

BJ’s Wholesale Club has chosen IRI as its provider of point-of-sale and consumer panel data.

BJ’s will leverage the IRI Unify and Liquid Data platforms, which will provide the wholesale club with the industry’s most robust and integrated data sets. Leveraging POS and panel insights from these platforms will help BJ’s facilitate decision-making. IRI also will assist in refining category strategies focused on assortment, merchandising, pricing and targeted segmentation.

“Selecting IRI as our insights provider was a prudent decision,” said William Werner, senior vice president of Strategic Planning and Analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are eager to leverage IRI’s integrated platform and comprehensive data. These offerings, as well as IRI’s efficient service deployment and real-time data access, will help us reach our goals.”

“We are pleased and enthusiastic about beginning a new relationship with BJ’s and assisting them in reaching their projected goals,” said Andrew Appel, president and chief executive officer for IRI. “We pride ourselves in being at the forefront of bringing big data and prescriptive analytics to CPG retailers. Now more than ever, it’s crucial for manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers to truly understand shoppers and their needs, rather than prioritizing what they think consumers want. We look forward to this engagement and helping BJ’s grow.”