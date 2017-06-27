BJ's Wholesale Club Teams with NEW for Golf Clinic

By Natalie Taylor

BJ's Wholesale Club and the Network of Executive Women (NEW) have teamed up to present Golf 101 Clinics at the 2017 BJ's Charity Championship, for which Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor at the marquee stop on The Legends Tour, an official senior tourney of the LPGA.

Golf can be a positive tool in building business relationships and helping advance careers, say company officials. The Golf 101 Clinic will help build networking and professional skills in a fun setting. The clinic offers beginning and curious golfers the opportunity to learn the fundamentals or improve their game with LPGA and PGA Certified Teaching Professionals. NEW will provide attendees, both women and men, with the opportunity to meet and network with peers and BJ's executives.

"Networking is a skill, and one that is practiced daily on the golf course,” says Carol Stone, senior vice president, human resources at the Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club. “Golf presents an opportunity for all ages and genders, and as in business, promotes continuous learning and improvement. With the help of NEW, we are excited to host a clinic that will allow participants to improve their game while learning great networking tips and career advice."

The Golf 101 Clinic exemplifies BJ's support of NEW and its mission to advance women, grow business and transform the retail and consumer goods workplace, says Stone, adding that BJ's is committed to encouraging and supporting women's leadership and values diversity in the workplace.

"Golf has long represented a networking opportunity for men in our industry, so it makes sense for more women to access this networking opportunity, too,” says Sarah Alter, NEW president and CEO. “Besides, it's a lot of fun, and this event will benefit an excellent cause."

The BJ's Charity Championship, a marquee stop of The Legends Tour, is set for Thursday, Sept. 7, in Plymouth, Mass., and Friday, Sept. 8, in Sandwich, Mass. The event will feature a Pro-Am Tournament on Thursday at Pinehills Golf Course and Plymouth Country Club, followed by a Legends Tour team competition on Friday at The Ridge Club. The Legends Tour team event, showcasing the talents of LPGA Hall of Famers and veteran LPGA Tour stars, will be open to the public.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the BJ's Charitable Foundation, which helps families meet essential needs, such as access to education, wellness and quality food.