BJ’s and Celebrity Chef Ellie Krieger Team Up to Help Families Save on Summer Recipes

By Natalie Taylor

BJ's Wholesale Club has joined forces with Ellie Krieger, host and executive producer of the cooking series, "Ellie's Real Good Food,” on a summer series of fresh, healthy recipes and food-shopping tips. Throughout the summer, BJ's and Krieger will share original recipes on their social media platforms and offer expert tips on how to shop smart and save smart when it comes to food.

"We are thrilled to team up with Ellie to help inspire our members with new, fresh, healthy and crowd-pleasing recipes to share with their families and friends this summer," says Tiffany Taylor, category director of perishables at BJ's Wholesale Club. "At BJ's, we offer a huge selection of fresh, organic and natural foods at an incredible value. Our summer series of recipes and tips will let our members have a fantastic summer cooking for family and friends."

Krieger has shared her top three tips on how to shop healthy while staying on a budget:

Shop what's in season. Fresh fruits and vegetables are most economical when they are at the height of their season. Eating seasonally also helps you build a healthy variety of foods into your life.

Buy more and store. Many healthy fresh foods last for weeks in the refrigerator, like eggs, yogurt, carrots, beets and cabbage, so you can comfortably buy more at a discount, and save.

Make the most of your freezer. Having a stocked freezer means you always have the ingredients you need on hand for healthy meals, and you can take advantage of bulk pricing and sales. Many fresh foods freeze well, like bread, meats, poultry and seafood and berries.

"I'm thrilled to showcase the incredible selection of fresh and healthy foods at BJ's," says Krieger. "I'm passionate about teaching others about the power of nutrition, and I know healthy meal options – one of the cornerstones of good nutrition – can be found and prepared at affordable prices."

BJ's offers a wide selection of healthy and fresh food options at everyday low prices. Families who shop BJ's for their food items can save up to 25 percent off grocery store prices every day. BJ's exclusive Wellsley Farms brand offers a wide assortment of fresh, natural and organic food – including produce, dairy, deli, bakery goods, meat and snacks –sourced from premium growers, bakers, ranchers and fishermen locally and from around the world.