BJ's to Provide Healthy Meals for Thousands of Families in Central Florida

By Craig Levitt

BJ's Wholesale Club donated $10,000 and created a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, a Feeding America Member food bank. The donation from the BJ's Charitable Foundation will help improve access to healthy meals for thousands of families in Central Florida. The announcement occurred during BJ's Annual Team Member Conference in Orlando, Florida, where over 400 BJ's Team Members came together to build 4,500 Healthy Pantry Boxes and repack 40,000 pounds of farm-fresh potatoes into family-sized packs.

"BJ's is excited to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help families meet essential needs, such as access to fresh food," said Kirk Saville, senior vice president of corporate communications at BJ's Wholesale Club. "Our Team Members are thrilled to be a part of the food bank's effort to end hunger and its mission to nourish lives."

With disproportionally high rates of chronic disease in low income communities, combined with increasing healthcare costs, Second Harvest Food Bank plays a central role in the health and wellness of the Central Florida community. Through programs like the Healthy Pantry Boxes and farm-fresh produce distributions, the food bank is focusing on providing healthy, fresh food options and nutrition education to its clients so that they are not only fed, but fed right.

"Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is grateful for BJ's generous donation, which will help increase access to nutritious meals for our neighbors in need," said Greg Higgerson, vice president, development, at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. "As an organization, SHFBCF is committed to inspiring and engaging our community to end hunger, and our partnership with BJ's and its Team Members helps bring this vision to life."