Barbara’s Launches Nationwide Kidtrepreneur Search

By Craig Levitt

Barbara’s, maker of cereals and snacks from wholesome ingredients, has launched the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest, a national search seeking to discover innovative youth who embody incredible entrepreneurial passion and vision. Inspired by the company’s own founder, Barbara Jaffe who was 17-years-old when she started Barbara’s as a small organic bakery, the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest aims to recognize exemplary kids who strive to make the world a better place through their unique ideas and ventures.

Through the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Contest, parents or guardians are encouraged to nominate exemplary young people and their outstanding business ideas via the Kidtrepreneur Tab on the Barbara’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BarbarasBaker y. Submissions will be open from February 6-29, after which point ten finalists will be chosen for a period of fan voting from March 8-22. On March 23, one Grand Prize Winner will receive a $10,000 grant to be used toward making his or her dream a reality and five Runner-Ups will receive a $500 cash prize and a case of Barbara’s cereal.

“Inspired by family and good health, Barbara Jaffe founded Barbara’s Bakery as a 17-year-old with a vision to craft foods with the most honest and wholesome ingredients,” said Tim Kenny, Director of Marketing at Barbara’s. “Barbara was truly a pioneer in the category, and what started as a modest bakery in Northern California ultimately blossomed into a thriving national business. We know there are many kids out there with incredible ideas and a passion to make a positive impact the way Barbara did, but may need a little help bringing their dreams to reality. We’re eager to hear from and support this next generation of entrepreneurs.”

To further inspire America’s youth to participate in Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur search, the company has collaborated with two brilliantly successful young entrepreneurs: 15-year-old Moziah Bridges, founder and CEO of Mo’s Bows, and 12-year-old Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO of Me & The Bees Lemonade. Both Bridges and Ulmer have built thriving companies at young ages from the ground up, and share their stories through corresponding videos on the Barbara’s Facebook Page, encouraging kids across the country to enter their ideas in the Kidtrepreneur Contest.

To nominate a Kidtrepreneur, parents and legal guardians of kids 18-years-old and younger can visit www.facebook.com/BarbarasBaker y, click on the Barbara’s Kidtrepreneur Search Tab and follow the instructions provided by submitting the applicant’s information and a brief video and/or essay explanation about why he or she is the ultimate Kidtrepreneur. The Grand Prize winner will receive a grant valued at $10,000 to be used toward making his or her business venture a reality. Additionally, the winner will be featured on Barbara’s website and social profiles. Five Runner-Up prize winners will each receive a cash prize of $500 to support their idea, and a case of Barbara’s cereal.