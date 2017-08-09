BeaconUnited Expands Coverage for Walmart, Sam's Club

By Natalie Taylor

BeaconUnited, a full-service sales and marketing agency for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, has teamed up with Arena to provide branding and sales solutions for Walmart and Sam’s Club. Founded by CPG industry veteran Dan Arnsperger, Arena offers sales agency services including strategy development, product launch services, and selling and merchandising expertise.

"We are very excited to partner with the BeaconUnited team to provide a Walmart and Sam's Club solution for clients,” says Clay Bell, president and co-owner of Arena’s sales division. “As the largest grocery retailer in the country, it is critical for CPG companies to have experienced, focused agents in Northwest Arkansas to advocate for their brands."

BeaconUnited recently announced plans to expand its West Coast footprint by adding resources to its existing offices in Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore., as well as plans to expand its channel coverage to include the grocery, mass, club, drug and e-commerce channels through strategic service partners.

"This new partnership with Arena for Walmart and Sam's coverage is a key piece of our plan to continue to be a national coverage solution for clients," says Tony Ferolie, chairman of BeaconUnited. "This expansion, along with the significant investments in technology and resources that BeaconUnited's owners have made, demonstrates our dedication to our clients and to delivering an agency experience that exceeds their expectations."