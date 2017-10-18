Big Y, BJ’s Honored With Revionics’ Elevate Retail Awards

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Big Y and BJ’s Wholesale Club were named among Revionics’ Elevate Retail Awards winners at its eighth annual retail summit, Insight 2017.

The companies’ nominations were judged on their strategic business goals, the challenges they faced, the Revionics solutions they utilized and the results that they achieved. Other winners include Ozon.ru—the first Russian online retailer—and Sally Beauty.

“These outstanding Elevate Retail Award winners are inspirational game-changers who are driving retail transformations that benefit their customers, their companies and their investors,” says Marc Hafner, chairman and CEO of Revionics. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and share their stories of demonstrated success in enhancing customer loyalty, creating more efficient business processes, and delivering measurable business impact.”

Big Y has been a Revionics customer for more than eight years. The pricing team has continued to gain additional value in its use of Revionics Price Suite and related reporting, including quarterly Value Measurement. The efforts have given the retailer the ability to respond to competitive price changes with greater precision, agility and enhanced customer satisfaction, and to consistently align with corporate strategy rules.

Selecting Revionics Price Suite in 2016 empowered BJ’s price team to execute science-based pricing that delivers bottom-line impact and streamlines processes.