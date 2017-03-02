Big Y Expands In-Store Dietitian Program

By Craig Levitt

Beginning this month, Big Y customers shopping in Walpole, Easton, Norwell, Kingston, Norwood and Quincy will have access to in-store dietitian services. Kathy Jordan, MS, RDN, CPT is an independent consulting dietitian who will be hosting free store tours and in-store nutrition events at the various Big Y locations.

According to Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN, Corporate Dietitian for Big Y: “Many of our shoppers have a desire to learn about nutrition, whether newly diagnosed with diabetes or trying to lose weight. With Kathy’s strong and diverse background as a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified personal trainer, she will be able to offer our customers science-based recommendations for healthy living that are enjoyable and easy to maintain.”

This program comes as an expansion to the In-Store Dietitian Program Big Y currently offers, as Kathy joins independent consulting dietitians, Kittie Spedding, MS, RD, CD-N and Sue Mazrolle, MSRD, LDN, who service the Hartford, CT and Springfield, MA Big Y regions, respectfully.

Customers will be able to find upcoming tour and event information in the coming weeks by visiting the specified store locations or BigY.com. There, they will also have access to Kathy’s contact information to inquire about scheduling store tours for community groups or personal requests.